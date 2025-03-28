Panthers' QB panic meter set way too high after Bryce Young's breakout
For the first time in probably five seasons, the Carolina Panthers have some confidence under center. After Bryce Young's resurgence at the end of last year, they don't have question marks there anymore. Gone are the days of cycling through Teddy Bridgewater, Sam Darnold, Baker Mayfield, and PJ Walker. Gone are the days of wondering if Young will be a massive bust.
Apparently not on that last point, at least if Bleacher Report's Moe Moton is to be believed. He argues that Carolina's panic meter at quarterback should be eight, which is higher than the Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns, Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants, New York Jets, and Tennessee Titans.
Putting aside momentarily how jarring it is to see those teams with supposedly more confidence at QB than the Panthers, here's Moton's logic. "Within the first three weeks of the previous campaign, head coach Dave Canales benched Young for Dalton. Young didn't reclaim the starting job until Dalton sprained his thumb in a car accident."
He went on, "That being said, the 2023 No. 1 pick took advantage of his second chance. He made moderate strides and finished the season with seven touchdown passes and zero interceptions in his last three outings."
Here's the real kicker. Moton says Young has "one more shot" to solidify himself as the franchise QB, as if he didn't do that last year and as if the front office and coaching staff didn't already say he was their franchise guy. To top it all off, Moton said if Young falters, Andy Dalton can come in and play "well enough to keep the Panthers competitive. "
"Despite using the No. 1 overall pick on a quarterback two years ago, Carolina is still looking for a long-term starter," he said. The Panthers finally have confidence in their quarterback. The panic has certainly been there in the past and was there even last offseason, but it's mostly gone now.
There's also no way the Cleveland Browns, who have the expensive, terrible, and injured DeShaun Watson at QB as well as Kenny Pickett, one of the worst first-round quarterbacks in the last several drafts, are more confident.
There's also really no way that the Falcons, who spent $180 million on a broken Kirk Cousins and got only a handful of games out of Michael Penix Jr., are more solid under center. The Minnesota Vikings haven't seen JJ McCarthy play one snap and he's coming off a season-ending injury, so there should be more panic there, too.
The New York Giants have Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, but that's evidently more soothing of a QB room than one with Bryce Young in it. The Tennessee Titans haven't yet drafted Cam Ward, but he's a total unknown at the NFL level, and Will Levis is a nonfactor, so that feels strange, too.
Justin Fields has shown time and again that he can't consistently be a high-level quarterback in the NFL, but somehow the Jets have more faith in him than the Panthers do in Young. The QB played like a top 10 or better player for the Panthers at the end of last year, which makes this take foolish.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
ex-Panthers desperate for Cam Newton, team to mend relationship
Panthers predicted to draft 23-sack superstar after trade-up with Giants
Late-blooming Panthers star named team’s most overpaid player
Depressing trade proposal sends star Panthers defender to Packers