Bryce Young's Philly-based family put Eagles first when Panthers visited
It turned out alright for the Philadelphia Eagles in the end, but the Carolina Panthers gave them quite a scare when they visited for an early December matchup last season. The Panthers hung around with the eventual Super Bowl champions and at the end Bryce Young led what should have been a spectacular game-winning drive, only to see Xavier Legette drop the clinching touchdown catch.
That's the only thing that saved the Eagles from suffering an embarrassing home loss to one of the worst teams in the NFC. As it happens, Bryce Young has family in the Philly area and they were on-hand to witness the near-upset.
Apparently after the game Young hugged his parents and then was immediately treated to some trash-talk from the Eagles fans in his group. Here's how Young told it at a Fanatics Fest on Friday, per Inside the Iggles.
"I have family from Philly... Right after [we lost], I went to the friends and family section, and the game had ended maybe 50 minutes before. I come out, hug my parents, and everyone else was like, ‘You guys almost beat us. Don’t ever do that again. We got y’all. We killed y’all.’ And I’m like, ‘Dude, I just got done playing like 50 minutes ago… please don’t do this...’”
Fantastic.
While they lost both games, the Panthers also came extremely close to upsetting the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs when they visited Bank of America Stadium two weeks before.
Those two losses were more impressive than any of the five wins Carolina posted last season. They're proof that these Panthers are actively turning the corner and might be ready to consistently compete even with playoff teams.
