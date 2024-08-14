Where the Carolina Panthers rank in fantasy football going into the 2024 NFL season
The Carolina Panthers are probably going to be better than most people expect in 2024. Unfortunately, the bar for expectations has been set exceptionally low by the team's abysmal results over the last several years and even a five-win season would come as a pleasant surprise. If they're going to compete in any meaningful way they'll need several players to step up and perform far better than their projections.
The team's relative weakness compared to the competition is easy to see when you look at the fantasy football rankings for this coming season from Pro Football Focus. Here's where they placed each Carolina player in their top 400 fantasy rankings for 2024.
Panthers 2024 PFF fantasy rankings
WR Diontae Johnson - 71
RB Jonathon Brooks - 94
RB Chuba Hubbard - 121
WR Adam Thielen - 142
WR Xavier Legette - 170
QB Bryce Young - 172
RB Miles Sanders - 184
WR Jonathan Mingo - 252
TE Ja'Tavion Sanders - 298
TE Tommy Tremeble - 341
D/ST Carolina Panthers - 359
K Eddie Piniero - 360
If you're looking for a solid sleeper candidate in this group, the defense/special teams unit is the easiest choice. Their numbers last year were not great, but you can account for a lot of that by blaming the offense and poor starting field position. Jadeveon Clowney should boost their pass rush and even a modest improvement on the other side of the ball will put them in much better position. In any case, at their current ADP it's practically impossible not to get good value.
Running back Jonathon Brooks, wide receiver Xavier Legette and tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders will also be worth keeping an eye on as the season develops.
