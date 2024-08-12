How Panthers coach Dave Canales punished offense after a poor training camp practice
One step forward, two steps back. That's the pattern that's played out for the Carolina Panthers offense every year since Cam Newton suffered that first fateful shoulder injury in the middle of the 2018 season during a humiliating prime-time blowout at the hands of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Ever since Carolina's offense has been struggling to produce consistently, even though they've had some very talented players come through. Today we saw the pattern repeating itself again at practice. After a promising couple of days in a row, second-year quarterback Bryce Young regressed again, throwing an interception over the middle early on in 11-on-11 drills.
It didn't get better from there. Whatever else the first-string offensive unit got up to, it was bad enough to make first-year head coach Dave Canales resort to collective punishment.
Apparently after practice was over, Canales had the entire offensive unit running gassers in the August Carolina heat.
Remember, no comically bad team ever truly got better without a brutal training montage. That is currently what they're going through as they prepare for the start of the 2024 season.
As for what's right in front of them, this unit may be heading for a buzz-saw. This week they will hold joint practices with the New York Jets, who have one of the toughest defensive units in the NFL.
— Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI —
Adam Thielen urges NFL teams to limit fights at joint practices
Dave Canales names 6 Panthers who stood out in preseason opener
Panthers announce several moves to improve depth in the trenches
Bryce Young had an uneven day passing at training camp practice