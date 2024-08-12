Aaron Rodgers offered the Panthers advice on what to do with Bryce Young in 2023
The Carolina Panthers have today off from training camp practice as they prepare to host the New York Jets later this week for a pair of joint practices ahead of Saturday night's preseason game. At least compared with the Panthers, the Jets' roster is relatively loaded and ready to compete right away. With Aaron Rodgers they have a four-time MVP quarterback leading an underrated group of offensive skill players and a strong offensive line. They're even better on the other side of the ball, with superstars at all three levels of their defense.
It's going to take Carolina a while to catch up to other contenders around the NFL like the Jets. To get there one indispensable ingredient is developing their young franchise quarterback. As it happens, Rodgers made one of his appearances on the Pat McAfee Show last year and he offered some advice to the Panthers regarding number one overall pick Bryce Young: namely, be patient. Watch.
Rodgers has been vocally wrong about a lot of things in recent years, but this isn't one of them. The Panthers have little choice but to be patient with Young's development, anyway.
— Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI —
Adam Thielen urges NFL teams to limit fighting at joint practices
Dave Canales names 6 Panthers who stood out in preseason opener
Panthers announce several moves to improve depth in the trenches
Bryce Young had an uneven day passing at training camp practice