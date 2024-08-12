All Panthers

Carolina Panthers Release Depth Chart for Preseason Game vs. New York Jets

An early look at the potential order of appearance of the Panthers' home preseason game.

Schuyler Callihan

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Last week, the Carolina Panthers rested essentially half of their roster for the preseason opener in New England. While more players will likely suit up for this week's action against the New York Jets, it remains unclear how much the starters will play, if at all. Monday afternoon, the Panthers released their unofficial depth chart for this week's contest.

OFFENSE

QB: Bryce Young, Andy Dalton, Jack Plummer, Jake Luton

RB: Chuba Hubbard, Miles Sanders, Raheem Blackshear, Mike Boone, Dillon Johnson

WR: Diontae Johnson, Terrace Marshall Jr., Mike Strachan

WR: Adam Thielen, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, David Moore

WR: Jonathan Mingo, Xavier Legette, Jalen Coker, Tavyion Robinson

TE: Ian Thomas, Jordan Matthews, Jacob Hollister, Jesper Horsted

TE: Tommy Tremble, Ja'Tavion Sanders, Feleipe Franks

LT: Ikem Ekwonu, Ricky Lee, Jeremiah Crawford

LG: Damien Lewis, Chandler Zavala, Nash Jensen

C: Austin Corbett, Cade Mays, Brady Christenen, Andrew Raym

RG: Robert Hunt, Brady Christensen, Jack Anderson

RT: Taylor Moton, Badara Traore, Tyler Smith

DEFENSE

DE: Derrick Brown, T.J. Smith, Jaden Crumedy

DT: Shy Tuttle, Nick Thurman, Ulumoo Ale, Jayden Peevy, Walter Palmore

DE: A'Shawn Robinson, LaBryan Ray, Junior Aho

OLB: Jadeveon Clowney, K'Lavon Chaisson, Kenny Dyson, Cam Gill

ILB: Shaq Thompson, Claudin Cherelus, Chandler Wooten, Michael Barrett

ILB: Josey Jewell, Trevin Wallace, Tae Davis, Jackson Mitchell

OLB: DJ Johnson, Eku Leota, Luiji Vilain, Derrick McLendon

CB: Jaycee Horn, Lamar Jackson, D'Shawn Jamison

CB: Dane Jackson, Dicaprio Bootle, Anthony Brown

S: Xavier Woods, Nick Scott, Demani Richardson, Caden Sterns

S: Jordan Fuller, Alex Cook, Clayton Isbell, Sam Franklin Jr.

NCB: Troy Hill, Chau Smith-Wade, Jammie Robinson

SPECIAL TEAMS

KR: Raheem Blackshear, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, David Moore

PR: Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Raheem Blackshear, David Moore

K: Eddy Pineiro

P: Johnny Hekker

LS: J.J. Jansen

— Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI — 

Adam Thielen urges NFL teams to limit fights at joint practices

Dave Canales names 6 Panthers who stood out in preseason opener

Panthers announce several moves to improve depth in the trenches

Bryce Young had an uneven day passing at training camp practice

Published
Schuyler Callihan

SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Home/News