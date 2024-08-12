Carolina Panthers Release Depth Chart for Preseason Game vs. New York Jets
Last week, the Carolina Panthers rested essentially half of their roster for the preseason opener in New England. While more players will likely suit up for this week's action against the New York Jets, it remains unclear how much the starters will play, if at all. Monday afternoon, the Panthers released their unofficial depth chart for this week's contest.
OFFENSE
QB: Bryce Young, Andy Dalton, Jack Plummer, Jake Luton
RB: Chuba Hubbard, Miles Sanders, Raheem Blackshear, Mike Boone, Dillon Johnson
WR: Diontae Johnson, Terrace Marshall Jr., Mike Strachan
WR: Adam Thielen, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, David Moore
WR: Jonathan Mingo, Xavier Legette, Jalen Coker, Tavyion Robinson
TE: Ian Thomas, Jordan Matthews, Jacob Hollister, Jesper Horsted
TE: Tommy Tremble, Ja'Tavion Sanders, Feleipe Franks
LT: Ikem Ekwonu, Ricky Lee, Jeremiah Crawford
LG: Damien Lewis, Chandler Zavala, Nash Jensen
C: Austin Corbett, Cade Mays, Brady Christenen, Andrew Raym
RG: Robert Hunt, Brady Christensen, Jack Anderson
RT: Taylor Moton, Badara Traore, Tyler Smith
DEFENSE
DE: Derrick Brown, T.J. Smith, Jaden Crumedy
DT: Shy Tuttle, Nick Thurman, Ulumoo Ale, Jayden Peevy, Walter Palmore
DE: A'Shawn Robinson, LaBryan Ray, Junior Aho
OLB: Jadeveon Clowney, K'Lavon Chaisson, Kenny Dyson, Cam Gill
ILB: Shaq Thompson, Claudin Cherelus, Chandler Wooten, Michael Barrett
ILB: Josey Jewell, Trevin Wallace, Tae Davis, Jackson Mitchell
OLB: DJ Johnson, Eku Leota, Luiji Vilain, Derrick McLendon
CB: Jaycee Horn, Lamar Jackson, D'Shawn Jamison
CB: Dane Jackson, Dicaprio Bootle, Anthony Brown
S: Xavier Woods, Nick Scott, Demani Richardson, Caden Sterns
S: Jordan Fuller, Alex Cook, Clayton Isbell, Sam Franklin Jr.
NCB: Troy Hill, Chau Smith-Wade, Jammie Robinson
SPECIAL TEAMS
KR: Raheem Blackshear, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, David Moore
PR: Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Raheem Blackshear, David Moore
K: Eddy Pineiro
P: Johnny Hekker
LS: J.J. Jansen
