NFL mock draft has the Panthers picking first overall, adding blue-chip defensive piece
If you're enough of a homer to expect a contender in the Carolina Panthers this year, you're probably going to have a bad time. Each new NFL season brings surprises and teams that take huge jumps forward, but even that kind of leap doesn't turn a 2-15 team into a playoff hopeful overnight. While there are legitimate reasons for optimism going into the 2024 season, the franchise and its fans need to keep it realistic.
Above all that means accepting the distinct possibility that the Panthers will once again be picking at number one overall in next year's draft. Even if Bryce Young does make that sophomore leap and Carolina triples its win total from 2023 they're still likely to miss out on the postseason., There's also the ever-present threat of injuries, and a major one for Young or a couple key pieces on defense would be all it takes to keep this team feeding at the bottom.
It would be an undeniable bummer to finish last again, but on the bright side it would enable them to add a blue chip player who could help turn their already-good defense into a great one.
According to a new 2025 mock draft from Ian Valentino at the 33rd Team, that's exactly what Carolina ends up doing. If this is where they end up picking it'll probably be because Young wasn't able to deliver on his promise. However, they could go in a different direction if they like the progress they see from Young in 2024 enough.
It sounds like that's what Valentino had in mind, as he has the Panthers selecting Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham with the number one pick.
As is the case for most interior defensive linemen, Graham's numbers are nothing worth a parade over. Heading into his junior year, Graham has posted 5.5 sacks and 10 tackles for a loss in 27 games. However, it's Graham's potential as a lethal interior rusher and reliable run stopper that make him a true top prospect. It's the same dynamic that made Byron Murphy II the first iDL picked in 2024 - and he managed to draw triple teams in his very first preseason game on Saturday.
If the Panthers think Graham can match that kind of destructive, Aaron Donald-esque potential, he might really be worth the first overall pick. Pro Football Focus agrees and has him number one on their 2025 big board. Here's a look at le film.
A quarterback is always going to offer more potential value, but if Young does take a step forward, the Panthers could certainly do worse.
