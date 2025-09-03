Bryce Young lands in more respectable spot than usual in Week 1 QB Power Rankings
It all begins on Thursday night at Philadelphia when the reigning Super Bowl champion Eagles host the Dallas Cowboys. Hence, Jeff Howe of The Athletic has his NFL quarterback stock report for Week 1. The player that ended at the top of his list after the 2024 season is back at the same spot. Buffalo Bills’ signal-caller and NFL MVP Josh Allen rules this roost.
Rounding out the rest of the Top 10 is the Bengals’ Joe Burrow , Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson, the Commanders’ Jayden Daniels, Green Bay’s Jordan Love, Detroit’s Jared Goff, the Buccaneers’ Baker Mayfield, reigning Super Bowl MVP and Eagles’ signal-caller Jalen Hurts, and San Francisco’s Brock Purdy. That’s a pretty impressive list, with all but Burrow’s and Purdy’s teams making playoff appearances this past season.
Where does Bryce Young rank in the NFL quarterback stock report?
So what about the rest? The first overall pick in the 2023 draft is at No. 21, which is where Carolina Panthers' field general Bryce Young ended up at the conclusion of ’24. His second NFL season didn’t get off to a promising start as he was benched by new head coach Dave Canales after miserable outings vs. the Saints and Chargers.
Of course, Young’s performance in the team’s final 10 games in 2024 is certainly reason for optimism. During that stretch, he completed 61.8 percent of his throws for 2,104 yards and 15 scores—with six interceptions. He also ran for 223 yards and reached the end zone five times (2 lost fumbles). Young did play turnover-free football in Carolina’s final three games.
This offseason, Panthers’ general manager Dan Morgan aided Young’s cause with the additions of wide receivers Tetairoa McMillan (1-Arizona) and Jimmy Horn Jr. (6-Colorado) in April’s draft. The former could become a big-play target for the improving quarterback. In any case, if Young can pick up where he left off in 2024, he could steadily climb up Howe’s QB rankings as the season unfolds.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Bryce Young lands in inaccurate, disrespectful tier in QB rankings
Carolina veteran safety responds to overblown criticism of his game
Panthers rookie sets sights high on who he wants to sack the most
Former Cowboys RB could be intriguing emergency QB for Panthers