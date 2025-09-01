All Panthers

ESPN declares Panthers rookie WR Tetairoa McMillan a fantasy football league winner

Carolina's top-10 overall draft pick has a chance to make a huge impact right away in an offense where he's expected to be the top passing option.

Tim Weaver

Aug 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) does a sideline interview during the first half against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Bank of America Stadium.
Aug 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) does a sideline interview during the first half against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Bank of America Stadium. / Allison Lawhon-Imagn Images
The Carolina Panthers probably would have been better off keeping Adam Thielen rather than trading him to the Minnesota Vikings. However, they got at least three benefits out of the deal. First, they saved around $7 million in salary cap room. They also netted a fourth-round draft pick in the trade. Perhaps the biggest impact though will be the new-found clarity in a crowded wide receiver room.

In Thielen's absence there's a new No. 1 target for starting quarterback Bryce Young - the team's eighth overall draft pick, former Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan. Any player can struggle in their first year as a pro, but ESPN is expecting big things from McMillan, who they're calling a fantasy football league winner in their season preview.

ESPN calls Tetairoa McMillan league winner

"WR Tetairoa McMillan. More smooth than fast, McMillan can play as a boundary X or create inside matchups from the slot. With his 6-4 frame, he can get up high on contested throws, and he has a good feel for finding open voids versus zone concepts. McMillan will play a volume role as a rookie, which creates a WR3 floor."

Tetairoa McMillan
Aug 2, 2025; Charlottle, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) takes the field during Fanfest at Bank of America Stadium. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

In their offseason projections for the 2025 season from Mike Clay, ESPN had McMillan leading the Panthers' receivers with over 900 yards. Now that Thielen is out of the picture their expectations for McMillan are much higher - Clay's numbers now show McMillan seeing a team-high 132 targets, posting 83 catches, 1,121 yards and seven touchdowns.

Obviously those are massive numbers for any receiver, let alone a rookie - and a WR3 floor is a pretty conservative estatime. He might even be a bargain. According to the latest figures at Fantasy Pros, McMillan's ADP is at just 52.

