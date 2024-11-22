What Bryce Young said about Patrick Mahomes heading into Panthers-Chiefs matchup
On Sunday the Carolina Panthers will be facing the most-challenging opponent on their 2024 schedule when the Kansas City Chiefs come to town. Winners of three of the last five Super Bowls, the Chiefs officially qualify as a championship dynasty.
You don't win multiple Super Bowls without a talented roster, but none of it would have been possible without exceptional play at quarterback by superstar Patrick Mahomes, who's already won three Super Bowl MVP awards at just 29 years old. That means an entire generation of quarterbacks have held Mahomes as the gold standard at the position, including Carolina's second-year signal caller, Bryce Young.
Naturally, Young has nothing but respect for Mahomes' game. Here's what he had to say about number 15 when he was asked in the locker room earlier this week, according to Joey Ellis at Queen City News.
Bryce Young on Patrick Mahomes
"I have a ton of respect for him, obviously all the stuff he's been able to accomplish, the player he is. Whenever these last couple years whenever we have mutual opponents and I've been able to watch him I try to do everything I can obviously, I'm watching the defenses they're playing but also just being a fan of the game, being a fan of football. The greatness he has is something I'm always watching when I'm watching film... just as a student of the game, as a fan of football - someone I have a ton of respect for..."
Perhaps the most impressive part of Mahomes' run is how much he's had to change his style of play based on how defenses have adjusted to his game. Early in his career Mahomes dropped long-range bombs on just about every team he played.
At his best Mahomes threw 50 touchdown passes and averaged 8.89 adjusted net yards per attempt back in 2018. Since then Mahomes has steadily been forced into a more dink-and-dunk style as defenses have done all they can to take away those home run balls that were his bread and butter. Nevertheless, Mahomes has successfully transformed his game into more of a point-guard style, and it's working out as well as anyone could have hoped for the Chiefs. One thing that hasn't changed is Mahomes' ability to thrive in the clutch. He currently leads the league with four game-winning drives this season.
