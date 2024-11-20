NFL picks Week 12: Experts predict total dominance by Chiefs over Panthers
You can always find a homer who will pick their team to win against anybody any given week in the NFL. However, nobody in their right mind is actually expecting the Carolina Panthers to pull off an upset against the Kansas City Chiefs this week. According to the latest odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Chiefs are 11-point favorites despite playing on the road.
The experts around the web are pretty much all expecting a blowout by the Chiefs. Here's a quick review of this week's picks for Sunday's game between Carolina and KC.
Vinnie Iyer - Sporting News: Chiefs 34, Panthers 13
"The Chiefs needed a get-well game right away after losing a high-scoring heartbreaker in Buffalo. Patrick Mahomes and the running game, might be getting Isiah Pacheco back to pair with Kareem Hunt, and they will feast on a shaky post-bye defense. Carolina can't stop the run, can't cover the tight end, and can't cover deep. That's bad news on every level vs. Mahomes, regardless of what the Panthers do or don't do offensively."
Bill Bender - Sporting News: Chiefs 31, Panthers 14
"We just mentioned the 10-points-or-more trend. The Chiefs are coming off their first loss, and the Panthers are on a two-game win streak coming out of a bye week. The Chiefs have averaged 67.5 rushing yards per game the past two weeks. Look for Kansas City to get that going against a Carolina defense that ranks last in the NFL at 160.1 yards per game. Patrick Mahomes will do the rest."
Jeremy Cluff - Arizona Republic: Chiefs 27, Panthers 13
"The Chiefs no longer have the pressure of remaining undefeated on their shoulders. With the burden gone, Kansas City will roll."
Pete Prisco - CBS Sports: Chiefs 32, Panthers 13
"The Chiefs are coming off their first loss to the Bills, while the Panthers are coming off a bye. With the Chiefs losing, their focus will be good. That will matter. They regroup and beat up on a team they are much better than from a talent standpoint. The Chiefs get back on track."
Ben Rolfe - Pro Football Network: Chiefs 27, Panthers 13
"The Kansas City Chiefs have the perfect bounce-back spot against the Carolina Panthers in Week 11. While the Panthers have won two straight, they’ve beaten the New Orleans Saints and the Giants — hardly stiff competition. The Chiefs are the better team in every aspect. The biggest question to ask yourself is whether you are comfortable laying 11 points."
Our Panthers-Chiefs pick
It would be silly to pick against the Chiefs, even though they are not nearly as good as their 9-1 record might suggest. However the return of Adam Thielen should give the Panthers' passing game more pop, and the addition of DJ Wonnum in their last game made a huge difference up front for the Carolina pass rush. The Panthers just aren't ready to compete with a team at this level yet, but we don't expect them to get totally blown out, either. Chiefs 34, Panthers 23.
