Bryce Young comments on his growing comfort level running the Panthers offense
It took him about a week too long, but on Monday Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales finally named Bryce Young the starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. For Young it will be his fourth-straight start for Carolina after having been benched for six games following a brutal beginning to the season.
The benching appears to have done exactly what the Panthers needed it to do: Young was able to reset and has been performing far better since he returned to the lineup. While there's still plenty of room to improve, Young has made real strides in his confidence and aggressiveness. Here's what Young had to say about his comfort level with the offense going into Week 12 in the locker room yesterday,
Bryce Young on building reps in Panthers offense
To start the season Young was about as bad as any starting NFL quarterback has been - at least since Jimmy Clausen was playing for Carolina back in 2010. His QBR in Week 1 against the New Orleans Saints was 12.9, followed by a 7.2 QBR against the Los Angeles Chargers, which led to his benching.
In-between Young flashed in brief action against the Chicago Bears and the Washington Commanders, but he didn't get to start again until Week 8 against a very tough Denver Broncos defense. Young's numbers have steadily been improving since then. He posted a QBR of 35.6 against Denver, followed by a 47.2 in the rematch against the Saints and a 58.8 against the New York Giants in the Germany matchup. If Young can continue to gain momentum against another very-potent defense for the Chiefs, it will be a very positive sign of things to come.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
NFL experts predict total dominance by Chiefs over the Panthers
Adam Thielen on what he saw from Bryce Young in return to lineup
5 NFL draft prospects Panthers fans should watch this weekend
Why Steve Smith is overdue to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame