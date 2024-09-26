NFL insider points towards Panthers' desired price-tag for Bryce Young in a trade
Andy Dalton may be first on the team's quarterback depth chart for now, but the number one story for the Carolina Panthers remains their embattled backup Bryce Young. The conversation has little to do with Young's game and more on if the Panthers plan to trade him, and if so, what they might get back.
Anything can happen but odds are Carolina fans aren't going to like the answer to that question. Since Young floundered in Weeks 1-2 and then was demoted all the reporting seems to suggest that a fourth-round pick is the best offer they'd get right now. That's what Jonathan Jones at CBS Sports reported he was told, and Joe Person at The Athletic's recent column on Young seems to reflect that.
After going through trade scenarios with colleagues that all topped out with a fourth-round pick (or Will Levis and a fifth) Person included an interesting nugget that suggests what the team would be looking for in return: specifically, a second-round draft pick.
What the Panthers want for Bryce Young
"As for the trade proposal, Miami and Las Vegas both followed the precedent set in the Lance deal and offered a fourth-round pick. Don’t know if that would be enough for general manager Dan Morgan, who seemingly would want a second-round pick to replace the two seconds the Panthers sent to Chicago as part of the package for the No. 1 pick in 2023."
A second-round pick for Young is "seemingly" what they could have gotten if they had traded him in the offseason. However, since Young stunk up the joint two weeks in a row to start this season, that's not going to happen, even if the New York Jets are involved. Getting a low third-rounder seems like the best last-case hope for a desperate team near the trade deadline, but a fourth always seemed more realistic.
That's why the Panthers are better off keeping Young for now. Let him try again in a few weeks or to start next season and see where he's at. If he's not much further along then than he is now then it'll be time to pull the plug and get whatever they can for him.
