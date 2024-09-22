Lots of crazy info floating around about Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers
Last night Adam Schefter at ESPN broke the news that several teams around the NFL have contacted the Panthers and expressed interest in a potential trade for Bryce Young. That was only the finale in what's been an incredibly-busy 48 hours regarding news about Young and the organization, though.
With fresh reports in this morning, at least five separate NFL reporters working for different media outlets have broken stories about Young since Friday afternoon. Let's break them down one by one.
Dan Graziano at ESPN
If Carolina decides to trade Young, there does appear to be a market for him. On Friday Dan Graziano at ESPN named four teams that could be trade partners. He picked the Miami Dolphins as the strongest possible suitor, as well as the Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks and the New York Jets.
Dianna Russini at The Athletic
For now the Panthers claim they aren't really interested in trading Young. However, on Saturday morning Dianna Russini at The Athletic reported that no matter what the franchise might say publicly, the marriage between Young and Carolina is over. As in literally Brad Pitt and Jennifer Anniston over. Russini's report also includes an anecdote from an anonymous Panthers player complaining that Young kept making the same mistakes over and over.
Jonathan Jones at CBS Sports
However, later in the day Jonathon Jones at CBS Sports reported the organization has no designs on trading Young right now and there's belief he will play again later this season. One can see why they'd want to even if they do intend to deal Young - if for nothing else but to try to boost his trade value. Jones also reported his sources indicate the best offer they'd get is a fourth-round draft pick.
Adam Schefter at ESPN
Last night just before bed time, Schefter broke the news about several teams expressing interest in a Bryce Young trade. Schefter's report did not include the specific teams, unfortunately, but we do have Graziano's four candidates to lean on.
Ian Rapoport at NFL.com
Finally, on Sunday morning we got a fresh report from NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport. His account seems to directly conflict with Russini's reporting on the situation. Rapoport says the Panthers see this as just a break for Young, who will benefit from it.
