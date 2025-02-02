Cam Newton goes against the crowd picking his top 2025 NFL draft QB prospect
The top two quarterback prospects in the 2025 NFL draft class are Miami's Cam Ward and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders. It's anybody's guess which will have the better pro career at this point, but Sanders is drawing far more attention during the pre-draft process for obvious reasons. The son of NFL Hall of Famer and Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, Shedeur is the biggest name in this draft class and will likely continue to get more media attention up until draft night.
While Sanders' game is undeniably polished for his age, there are many analysts - including former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton - who believe he's not the most-talented quarterback in this draft class. Instead, Newton believes Cam Ward deserves that honor.
As far as where they might go, Newton says the Giants are the best fit for Sanders. Here's what Cam shared about Sanders and Ward in his most recent appearance on ESPN's First Take.
Cam Newton on Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders
"Talent-wise, I do think Cam Ward is more talented than Shedeur. If I’m Shedeur, that’s not something to shun away from. I wouldn’t want to go to Nashville if I was Shedeur. I would want to go to the Giants. … It’s a perfect fit. That aura... The thing that I do love about Shedeur is his ability to not waver, ‘He’s this, he’s that,’ his aura is engulfing. That can be intimidating, and when you think about all the teams in the league, there’s a handful of teams that will embody that. I can see everybody in New York [embracing him]. That’s who he is.”
The Giants seem to be the consensus team most likely to land Sanders, even though that's far from guaranteed. At the moment the Giants hold the third overall pick in the draft, which puts them in good position to land Shedeur but is also one spot too low to guarantee they get either Sanders or Ward.
If the Titans (first) or Browns (second) decide they don't need to reset with a new potential franchise quarterback, there's a good chance one or both of them could trade down from those top two spots for a team that does. Not to mention, you can make a very strong case that both teams should be in the market for a rookie quarterback. Will Levis has yet to figure things out at this level, while the Browns' best option to start right now might be Jameis Winston.
Bottom line - there are three months to sort this out, and you probably shouldn't be buying Shedeur Sanders Giants gear just yet.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers get great news regarding Adam Thielen and his NFL future
Panthers, Steelers predicted to link up for blockbuster offseason trade
Broncos veteran DT named top target for the Panthers in free agency
Cam Newton shares his take on the Eagles’ tush push going into SB