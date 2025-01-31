Carolina Panthers get great news on Adam Thielen regarding his NFL future
Down the stretch of the 2024 season Bryce Young was dealing, but the best player on the Carolina Panthers by far was long-time veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen. Over the final six games of the season Thielen went on a tear, catching 37 of 46 targets and totaling 449 yards and four touchdowns. Despite being 34 years old, those numbers made him by far the team's most-impressive wide receiver.
After it was over Thielen told reporters that he'd be taking a couple of weeks to decide if he wanted to continue playing in the NFL or if he would retire, a tradition he apparently does every year. Good news: Thielen has made his decision and thinks he still has some football left in him. Here's what he told the Daily Mail about it.
Adam Thielen on returning for 2025 season
"Yeah, I think I still have some more football in me... I think that's what has enticed me to want to play again is just the progression, the leadership, the type of things that they're doing to try to create a winning culture... I really believe in what they're doing. So there's a lot to look forward to, especially with Bryce and his progression. And then, you know, just being able to add some pieces and see what happens.'"
This is great news and not just because Carolina's offense would be totally screwed without him. This is exactly the kind of thing you want to hear from your key players. Building a winning culture will take more than just finding capable players like Thielen - the Panthers need all they can get of guys who actually WANT to be there - as opposed to playing for a check like Diontae Johnson apparently was.
Another critical piece who clearly wants to build a winner in Carolina is cornerback Jaycee Horn, who was finally able to stay healthy for most of the season and wound up earning his first trip to the Pro Bowl for his efforts.
Thielen has made two Pro Bowl teams back in his prime with the Minnesota Vikings, but based on what we saw from him in 2024 we believe there may be more Pro Bowl years in his future. Time is against him, but as long as Thielen is performing like this the Panthers would be wise to keep him around as long as possible.
