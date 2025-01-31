Cam Newton’s Tush Push take will have Eagles fans jumping for joy
Former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton knows a thing or two about rushing touchdowns. Since 2011, he's second in the entire NFL with 75 rushing touchdowns and he hasn't played since 2021. Many of those touchdowns came in short-yardage situations where the Panthers gave him the ball at the goal line and let him make a play.
Short-yardage touchdowns don't come in the same packages anymore. Where Newton would jump over defenders or run through them, modern teams, most notably the Philadelphia Eagles, line up under center and do a Tush Push where the offensive line and running backs push the QB forward into the end zone.
If you were expecting Newton, who earned every bit of his rushing touchdowns, to be bitter about how easy it is for these QBs to rack up rushing touchdowns, you'd be wrong.
Cam Newton loves the Tush Push
Despite it being partly responsible for Cam Newton losing records, the former MVP quarterback isn't upset about Tush Push plays. In fact, he believes they are a masterclass in leverage and that the Eagles in particular run it better than anyone else can.
"The difference between the Tush Push and everybody else's QB sneak is... the Eagles have mastered the art of leverage," Newton said. "... A lot of teams try to jump over the top, but you don't have no leverage... They don't have to get far. The snap is important, but what's most important is the leverage."
Newton broke down how the receivers play their part and how everyone plugs the gaps. The linemen are all prepared to get low and push, so they all start in four-down stance. That's not how they normally line up for any other play, and it works.
Newton said that other teams can copy the play, but they've been unable to copy the execution. Case in point, the Buffalo Bills were stuffed on two Tush Push-esque attempts in their loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, including once on a fourth-and-one that played a huge role in deciding the game.
