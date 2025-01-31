Panthers, Steelers predicted to link up for blockbuster offseason trade
Last year the Carolina Panthers pulled off an aggresive trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers in an attempt to upgrade what was arguably the league's worst wide receiver room. They sent cornerback Donte Jackson to the Steelers for wide receiver Diontae Johnson, and for a minute there it seemed like the trade was a smashing success. At corner Jaycee Horn was able to stay healthy and the late addition of Mike Jackson proved a stroke of genius, so they wound up not missing Donte at all.
Meanwhile, Diontae Johnson started out the 2024 season hot and appeared to be their best receiver while Adam Thielen was on IR. Things went sour fast from there, though. Johnson quickly fell out with the Panthers front office, who eventually were willing to trade him away for the equivalent of about an ounce of draft capital just to get rid of him. Johnson didn't last long in Baltimore, or Houston - and now he's back with the Ravens.
As for the Panthers, they're back to desperately needing a big infusion at wide receiver, and the Steelers might be in a position to help again. According to a prediction from Ben Rolfe at Pro Football Network, they'll link up again this offseason for another WR trade. Rolfe writes that the Steelers will send Carolina wide receiver George Pickens and swap picks.
PFN on Panthers-Steelers trade for George Pickens
"This time, Pittsburgh will again send a wide receiver to Charlotte, trading the mercurial George Pickens under the following framework: Panthers Receive: WR George Pickens, 2025 5th-round pick, Steelers Receive: 2025 2nd-round pick (No. 57 overall), 2025 4th-round pick (from DAL)."
Like Diontae Johnson, there's no doubting that George Pickens has a ton of talent and would immediately make the Panthers a more competitive team. When he's not playing Mortal Kombat with cornerbacks, Pickens is one of the game's more-productive receivers. Since entering the NFL in 2022 he's posted eight 100+ receiving yard games and totaled 12 touchdowns while averaging over 900 yards a year.
If there's a good comp for Pickens it's likely Seattle Seahawks star DK Metcalf, who's a little bigger and a little better but also likes to brawl. New head coach Mike Macdonald was able to dramatically cut down on Metcalf's penalties this year - and perhaps a change of scenery with Dave Canales could engineer a similar change in Pickens.
On the field Pickens is a capable downfield target who should help boost at Bryce Young is already doing best: throwing deep balls accurately and aggressively. Adam Thielen has exceled in this area but he's also the only one doing so. Giving Young another proven vertical threat would put points on the board much faster than any other changes the Panthers might make this offseason.
