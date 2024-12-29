Cam Newton still frustrated by his experience playing for the Patriots
If you saw former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton playing with the New England Patriots in the first few games of the 2020 NFL season, you know that he still had plenty of gas in the tank. In his first start with New England Newton put up 75 rushing yards and two touchdowns with his legs in a win over the Miami Dolphins. The following week he had an epic duel with Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks, racking up 397 passing yards, two more rushing touchdowns, and came just a few inches shy of an upset win.
Newton had one more start against the Las Vegas Raiders and then he got hit with COVID-19, and he was never quite the same when he returned to the lineup a month later. There were still flashes of that MVP ability, though. In his last game with the Patriots he posted three passing touchdowns in a win over the New York Jets. Eventually he was replaced by Mac Jones, and we all know how that ended up for the Patriots.
We've never been able to stop wondering what might have been if Newton had been able to stay healthy and build up the Patriots' offense. It seems Cam himself thinks he could have done something special if the team had given him more time. Here's Newton going on a rant about it in his most recent 4th & 1 podcast (language is NSFW).
Cam Newton on his time with the Patriots
Frustrating stuff. Newton went on to return to the Panthers in 2021 but went 0-5 as their starter under Matt Rhule with a brutal roster around him. And that was the last time we saw him playing in the NFL.
