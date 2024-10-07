Panthers great Cam Newton shares advice for red-hot NFL rookie Jayden Daniels
Most quarterbacks need a few years of experience to get up to speed in the NFL. Even some ofthe greatest of all time have had a bad first couple of seasons in the league. There are exceptions to that rule, though. Last year it was C.J. Stroud who came in apparently ready to compete at the highest level right from the start. 13 years ago Cam Newton did the same, posting one of the most-impressive rookie seasons by any quarterback in leaguehistory.
This year it's Jayden Daniels of the Washington Commanders, who was the number two overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. While the top overall pick Caleb Williams is just starting to find his footing (thanks in part to a comically-bad Carolina Panthers defense), Daniels hit the ground running and already looks like a fully-formed superstar.
Aside from his NFL-best completion rate (77.1%), Daniels' passing numbers don't exactly scream future MVP. Through five games he's posted 1,135 yards, four touchdowns, two interceptions and a 106.3 passer rating. Good, but not great. However, when you add Daniels' production on the ground his numbers take on a new dimension. Daniels has also already totaled 300 rushing yards to go with four touchdowns, bringing his QBR to 73.2, good for third-best in the NFL.
Daniels may look invincible right now, but it's a long season and defenses will learn to adjust and throw new challenges at him. Here's the advice that Cam Newton shared for Daniels on his most-recent podcast.
Cam Newton shares advice for Jayden Daniels
Next up on the schedule for the Commanders are the Baltimore Ravens, who will represent their toughest test yet. They kickoff in the 1:00 p.m. Eastern window on Sunday.
