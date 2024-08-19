All Panthers

Carolina Panthers 53-man roster: Changes to projections after second preseason game

Evaluating the Carolina Panthers' roster through two preseason games.

Schuyler Callihan

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Since last week's Carolina Panthers 53-man roster outlook, four players have moved their way from on the bubble to on the roster, in my opinion - TE Jordan Matthews, WR Terrace Marshall Jr., LB Eku Leota and OL Chandler Zavala. I also moved two players from on the roster to on the bubble - LB Chandler Wooten and S Jammie Robinson.

As we head into the final week of the preseason, here is how I see the Panthers' 53-man roster shaping up. And yes, I'm aware there aren't 53 players predicted to make the team. Those spots have to be won.

Note: * indicates injured player

1. Quarterback

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) during pregame warm ups. Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Who makes it: Bryce Young, Andy Dalton

On the bubble: Jake Luton

Outside looking in: Jack Plummer

2. Running Back

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) runs the ball. Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Who makes it: Chuba Hubbard, Miles Sanders, Jonathon Brooks, Raheem Blackshear

On the bubble: N/A

Outside looking in: Mike Boone, Dillon Johnson

3. Wide Receiver

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) during pregame warm ups. Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Who makes it: Adam Thielen, Diontae Johnson, Xavier Legette, Jonathan Mingo, Terrace Marshall Jr.

On the bubble: David Moore, Ihmir Smith-Marsette

Outside looking in: Jalen Coker, Mike Strachan, Tavyion Robinson

4. Tight End

Carolina Panthers tight end Ian Thomas (80) makes a catch. Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Who makes it: Ian Thomas, Tommy Tremble, Ja'Tavion Sanders, Jordan Matthews

On the bubble: Jacob Hollister

Outside looking in: Jesper Horsted, Feleipe Franks

5. Offensive Line

Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu (79) runs on to the field. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Who makes it: Ikem Ekwonu, Damien Lewis, Austin Corbett, Robert Hunt, Taylor Moton, Yosh Nijman*, Brady Christensen, Chandler Zavala*

On the bubble: Ricky Lee, Cade Mays, Ike Boettger

Outside looking in: Badara Traore, Tyler Smith, Jeremiah Crawford, Mason Brooks, Jack Anderson, Andrew Raym

6. Defensive Line

Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown (95). Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Who makes it: Derrick Brown, LaBryan Ray, A'Shawn Robinson, Jaden Crumedy, Nick Thurman, Shy Tuttle

On the bubble: T.J. Smith

Outside looking in: Kenny Dyson, Derrick McLendon, Ulumoo Ale, Walter Palmore, Jayden Peevy

7. Linebacker

Carolina Panthers linebacker Trevin Wallace (56) during OTAs. Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Who makes it: Josey Jewell, Shaq Thompson, Trevin Wallace, Tae Davis, K'Lavon Chaisson, Jadeveon Clowney, D.J. Wonnum*, DJ Johnson, Eku Leota

On the bubble: Claudin Cherelus, Chandler Wooten, Luiji Vilain

Outside looking in: Michael Barrett, Cam Gill

8. Corner

; Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) at Carolina Panthers Practice Fields. Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sport
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Who makes it: Jaycee Horn, Dane Jackson*, Troy Hill, Chau Smith-Wade

On the bubble: Dicaprio Bootle, D'Shawn Jamison, Lamar Jackson, Anthony Brown

Outside looking in: N/A

9. Safety

Carolina Panthers safety Xavier Woods (25). Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Who makes it: Xavier Woods, Jordan Fuller, Nick Scott

On the bubble: Rudy Ford, Alex Cook, Jammie Robinson, Damani Richardson

Outside looking in: N/A

10. Specialists

Carolina Panthers place kicker Eddy Pineiro (4) kicks off. Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Who makes it: Eddy Piñeiro, Johnny Hekker, JJ Jansen

On the bubble: N/A

Outside looking in: N/A

