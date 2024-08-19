Carolina Panthers 53-man roster: Changes to projections after second preseason game
Since last week's Carolina Panthers 53-man roster outlook, four players have moved their way from on the bubble to on the roster, in my opinion - TE Jordan Matthews, WR Terrace Marshall Jr., LB Eku Leota and OL Chandler Zavala. I also moved two players from on the roster to on the bubble - LB Chandler Wooten and S Jammie Robinson.
As we head into the final week of the preseason, here is how I see the Panthers' 53-man roster shaping up. And yes, I'm aware there aren't 53 players predicted to make the team. Those spots have to be won.
Note: * indicates injured player
1. Quarterback
Who makes it: Bryce Young, Andy Dalton
On the bubble: Jake Luton
Outside looking in: Jack Plummer
2. Running Back
Who makes it: Chuba Hubbard, Miles Sanders, Jonathon Brooks, Raheem Blackshear
On the bubble: N/A
Outside looking in: Mike Boone, Dillon Johnson
3. Wide Receiver
Who makes it: Adam Thielen, Diontae Johnson, Xavier Legette, Jonathan Mingo, Terrace Marshall Jr.
On the bubble: David Moore, Ihmir Smith-Marsette
Outside looking in: Jalen Coker, Mike Strachan, Tavyion Robinson
4. Tight End
Who makes it: Ian Thomas, Tommy Tremble, Ja'Tavion Sanders, Jordan Matthews
On the bubble: Jacob Hollister
Outside looking in: Jesper Horsted, Feleipe Franks
5. Offensive Line
Who makes it: Ikem Ekwonu, Damien Lewis, Austin Corbett, Robert Hunt, Taylor Moton, Yosh Nijman*, Brady Christensen, Chandler Zavala*
On the bubble: Ricky Lee, Cade Mays, Ike Boettger
Outside looking in: Badara Traore, Tyler Smith, Jeremiah Crawford, Mason Brooks, Jack Anderson, Andrew Raym
6. Defensive Line
Who makes it: Derrick Brown, LaBryan Ray, A'Shawn Robinson, Jaden Crumedy, Nick Thurman, Shy Tuttle
On the bubble: T.J. Smith
Outside looking in: Kenny Dyson, Derrick McLendon, Ulumoo Ale, Walter Palmore, Jayden Peevy
7. Linebacker
Who makes it: Josey Jewell, Shaq Thompson, Trevin Wallace, Tae Davis, K'Lavon Chaisson, Jadeveon Clowney, D.J. Wonnum*, DJ Johnson, Eku Leota
On the bubble: Claudin Cherelus, Chandler Wooten, Luiji Vilain
Outside looking in: Michael Barrett, Cam Gill
8. Corner
Who makes it: Jaycee Horn, Dane Jackson*, Troy Hill, Chau Smith-Wade
On the bubble: Dicaprio Bootle, D'Shawn Jamison, Lamar Jackson, Anthony Brown
Outside looking in: N/A
9. Safety
Who makes it: Xavier Woods, Jordan Fuller, Nick Scott
On the bubble: Rudy Ford, Alex Cook, Jammie Robinson, Damani Richardson
Outside looking in: N/A
10. Specialists
Who makes it: Eddy Piñeiro, Johnny Hekker, JJ Jansen
On the bubble: N/A
Outside looking in: N/A
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers changed offense three times in Bryce Young’s first offseason
What we learned about the Panthers’ depth in preseason loss to the Jets
Carolina Panthers stock watch after second week of the NFL preseason
Cam Newton breaks down iconic touchdown pass to CMC vs. Packers