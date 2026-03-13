Potential Panthers Draft Choice is Seeing Stock Plummet at Worst Time

Dave Canales’s team has added some key components this offseason. Once again, Carolina Panthers’ general manager Dan Morgan has been busy during free agency. He has added edge rusher Jaelen Phillips and linebacker Devin Lloyd to the defense, while Luke Fortner answers a big question at center.

What will the Panthers do at left tackle?

November 24, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu (79) during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

In the team’s 34-31 wild card loss to the Los Angeles Rams, starting left tackle Ikem Ekwonu went down with a torn patellar tendon. His status for 2026 is obviously uncertain. One possible solution was reserve Yosh Nijman, who was slated for free agency. Instead, the six-year pro opted for retirement.

Morgan did sign five-year pro Stone Forsythe, who made a career-high 13 starts for the Raiders in 2025, to a one-year, $2 million contract (via Spotrac). He ranks 72nd on Pro Football Focus’ offensive tackle rankings, and PFF’s Zoltán Buday points out that Forsythe allowed a league-high 13 sacks this past season.

Boise State’s Kage Casey may come with some question marks

Meanwhile, one possible solution that Carolina could be eyeing in April’s draft is Kage Casey. However, Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report had some sobering news when it came to the four-year blocker for the Boise State Broncos.

“Casey entered this year’s draft class as a junior prospect after three years as the Broncos’ blindside protector. He was named first team All-Mountain West in back-to-back seasons. His profile suggests a quality prospect with extensive experience and reliability.”

Jan 29, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; National offensive lineman Kage Casey (65) of Boise State practices during National Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

“His status took a major hit when he struggled mightily,” added Sobleski, “particularly as an offensive tackle, upon facing a higher level of competition at the Senior Bowl. Two issues became apparent in Mobile, Alabama. First, Casey lacks length. His arms are sub-33 inches, which isn’t necessarily the death knell for a tackle prospect. However, the 6’6”, 310-pound blocker’s inability to recover, due to a stiff lower body, exposed him at times.”raft

Carolina may have to turn to the draft for left tackle help

The Panthers have the 19th overall pick in next month’s draft. They also have six more selections, including two in the fifth round and none in the seventh round. The team has to address the left tackle spot and it will be interesting to see if Morgan is eyeing the Boise State product.

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Boise State offensive lineman Kage Casey (OL13) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“Obviously, a prospect tends to hold more value as an offensive tackle,” summarized Sobleski, “as compared to a guard. But Casey seems destined to play inside at the next level. He enters a different grouping after not playing the position at the collegiate level, and the guard position is much deeper in the 2026 class. He’ll try to help himself by also working out as a center during Boise State’s pro day (March 24), which could improve his status to some degree.”

Stay tuned.