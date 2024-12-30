Garrett Wilson and three NFL wide receivers the Carolina Panthers must target in 2025
The Carolina Panthers have a lot of glaring holes on their roster. Ultimately, the trio of Xavier Legette, Jalen Coker, and Adam Thielen is good enough to say that WR is not a glaring hole. It is, however, a position that needs to be looked at during the offseason.
Save for Thielen, the rest of the Panthers' wide receiver room is less inspiring. Legette has had trouble in his rookie season, and Coker was a UDFA. They can play and the Panthers will survive, but the last few weeks have proven that the Panthers need someone besides an aging Thielen atop the depth chart.
They could do this in the draft with Tetairoa McMillan, Luther Burden, or (if we should be so lucky) Travis Hunter. However, the defense arguably needs way more help in the draft, so they should look elsewhere for WR help. Here are some potential candidates they need to target.
Panthers WR targets for 2025
Garrett Wilson
Garrett Wilson is reportedly not interested in sticking around New York if Aaron Rodgers does. The door is open, and the Panthers should burst through it. Wilson is a rare talent in the NFL, and he's been begging for strong QB play ever since being drafted. Who would have guessed that Bryce Young would be that when Rodgers wasn't? Wilson is young, so he'd fit perfectly with the Young and company window the Panthers have.
Tee Higgins
After his recent three-TD outing, it was all but confirmed that there will be a bidding war for Tee Higgins' services. The wide receiver is still just 25, and he's supremely talented. Perhaps the Panthers can claim the home-team advantage (Higgins attended Clemson) and sign him. He will cost a lot, but the duo of Young and Higgins is just too tantalizing to pass up.
DJ Moore
The Panthers have the opportunity to do the funniest thing ever. With how poorly the Chicago Bears are playing, the debate about who won the Bryce Young draft pick trade is being revisited (sadly, there's never going to be a reality where Carolina won this trade, only one where they end up ok in spite of it). DJ Moore is obviously unhappy in Chicago, and he was sad to leave Carolina, a place he liked playing. Make the move, Dan Morgan. Undo another Scott Fitterer mistake.
DK Metcalf
DK Metcalf is still a great player, but the Seattle Seahawks offense seems geared more towards Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Metcalf is getting expensive, which could force the Hawks to trade him. If so, the Panthers would be an excellent fit. Metcalf thrives with deep balls, and Young has been suprisingly quite good in that area lately.
