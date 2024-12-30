Panthers projected to pick award-winning Ohio State lineman in 2025 NFL draft
The Carolina Panthers are projected to shore up their line by an NFL scout. This was the primary focus last offseason, as they went in knowing they needed to keep Bryce Young upright. The additions of Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis to the interior have paid major dividends.
Perhaps it's worth going back to the well. Their offensive line isn't perfect, and the Panthers have probably learned the incredible value of good blocking. With that said, Bleacher Report scout Matt Holder says that a center could be drafted by Carolina.
Panthers predicted to grab long-term center in 2025 NFL Draft
Matt Holder believes the Panthers should take Seth McLaughlin out of Ohio State. "McLaughlin won the Rimington Trophy in his lone year with the Buckeyes despite rupturing his Achilles after 10 games. McLaughlin has a wide-bodied frame and stout build with good play strength, square power and solid athletic ability," the scouting report said. "Overall, McLaughlin is an older prospect coming off a major lower leg injury with solid athletic ability and the mental makeup, build, play strength and technical savvy to compete for the pivot job when healthy and stick as a starter long-term in a multiple run scheme."
It's worth noting that the Panthers have actually had a very strong offensive line all year. The last few weeks have seen some down performances (partly influenced by injuries), but it has been a good unit all year. The only position not truly solidified in the long run is center, though.
Several interior offensive lineman, like Austin Corbett and Brady Christensen, have played center and are pending free agents, so center may be the one position on the line that the Panthers have to address, and they could do so in the draft. They have a lot of holes, but center could be a simple one to plug with McLaughlin.
