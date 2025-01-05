Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons: Odds, injuries, prediction, what to watch for
The Carolina Panthers will close out their 2024 schedule later today when they visit the Atlanta Falcons for an early afternoon kickoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Panthers were eliminated from the NFL playoff picture a few weeks ago, but the Falcons' hopes are still hanging by a thread (11%). Atlanta needs to beat Carolina today and also for Tampa to get upset by the New Orleans Saints in order to win the NFC South and make the postseason.
The Panthers can enjoy playing the spoiler, but there are other things to compete for today, including the continued growth of their young QB1. Lets review everything you need to know about Sunday's game.
Panthers-Falcons latest odds
According to the latest odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Panthers are 7.5 point underdogs for today's game. That should be no surprise considering how lopsided the last result was between these teams - Atlanta blasted Carolina 38-20 in Charlotte earlier this season and leads the all-time series 37-22.
Panthers injuries
It won't help that the Panthers are missing some key players this week. Cornerback Jaycee Horn has been ruled out again with a hip injury and linebacker Josey Jewell is out with a concussion. Edge rushers DJ Johnson and Amare Barno are also out, while Robert Hunt, A'Shawn Robinson, Taylor Moton, Miles Sanders and Xavier Legette are listed as questionable.
Falcons injuries
Atlanta is looking much luckier in the injury department at season's end. Nobody has been ruled out for today's game on the Falcons' side and just three players are questionable: guard Matthew Bergeron, wide receiver Darnell Mooney and defensive end Brandon Dorlus.
What to watch for
Both teams have made a change at quarterback since last time they met. Andy Dalton has been replaced by Bryce Young, who's been thriving since returning to the lineup midseason. Meanwhile, in Atlanta Kirk Cousins and has been replaced by rookie Michael Penix out of Washington. Penix has a radically different game from Cousins, which includes vastly superior arm talent and more aggressive instincts. However, Penix's game is also still pretty raw and he can be wildly inaccurate at times. Look for the Falcons to rely on their run game. Between Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier they totaled 200 rushing yards and three touchdowns in the last matchup between these teams. As for the Panthers, their own run game has fallen apart in the absence of Chuba Hubbard, who's on injured reserve along with Jonathon Brooks. The return of Miles Sanders may give them a small boost in this department, but expect them to lean on Bryce Young's arm again.
Panthers-Falcons prediction
The Falcons are still the more talented team overall compared to the Panthers. However, the changes at quarterback represent a big change in Carolina's favor. Young is now playing far more dynamic ball than Andy Dalton was a couple months ago, while Penix is still learning which buttons to push in what will be just his third start at this level. Having Hubbard in the lineup would make us feel much more confident about an upset pick, but we still think the Panthers' backfield will prove the difference - if they could only get literally anyone other than Adam Thielen going in the receiving game. Panthers 24, Falcons 20.
