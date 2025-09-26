All Panthers

Carolina Panthers' biggest problem 'speaks volumes' about their deficiencies

Bleacher Report points out how weak the Panthers' pass rush is, which makes their overall defensive performance that much more impressive.

Tim Weaver

Sep 14, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) runs the ball during the first quarter against Carolina Panthers linebacker Patrick Jones II (91) at State Farm Stadium.
Sep 14, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) runs the ball during the first quarter against Carolina Panthers linebacker Patrick Jones II (91) at State Farm Stadium. / Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images
The Carolina Panthers have looked like a completely different team over their last six quarters compared to the first six they played this season. While rookie kicker Ryan Fitzgerald has to get a pretty big tip of the hat, most of the improvement we've seen has come from a defense that finished last season as the worst scoring unit of all time.

Heading into Week 4 they have managed to hold teams to just 17.7 points per game, which ranks as the seventh-fewest in the league. It's particularly impressive because they're getting almost no pressure whatsoever on their opponents' quarterbacks.

Here's Bleacher Report naming the dormant Panthers' pass rush as their biggest problem, making it the third time this year they've identified something different.

B/R on Panthers pass rush

"We've gone from support for Bryce Young to the interior offensive line to this, which speaks volumes about Carolina's deficiencies. That said, we're toning it down for a team coming off a shocking 30-0 victory. The Panthers have just one sack and eight quarterback pressures in three games, which is ludicrous considering the overall defensive play has been OK."

The Panthers have not been particularly great against the run, either- allowing the 25th-most rushing yards per game so far this season.

It's a credit to whatever dark magic Ejiro Evero has working for this unit - but at some point they're going to need to start getting to the quarterback. The Panthers had to know that they were shorthanded in this part of the game, otherwise they wouldn't have been in the mix to trade for Trey Hendrickson and Micah Parsons before the season began.

Perhaps they can call the Dallas Cowboys about Jadeveon Clowney.

Jokes aside, this week might represent a chance at a change, here. Both starting outside linebackers DJ Wonnum and Patrick Jones II are on pace to sit out against the Patriots due to injuries. That would give rookies Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen some much-needed real playing time.

DJ Wonnum
Sep 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) looks to pass as Carolina Panthers safety Tre'von Moehrig (7) and linebacker DJ. Wonnum (98) pressure in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

