Ejiro Evero uses the same word 3 times to describe Panthers' star Derrick Brown
The seventh overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft was coming off a monster year. Carolina Panthers’ defensive force Derrick Brown racked up an imposing 103 tackles, a pair of sacks, 15 quarterback hits, six passes defensed and an interception in 2023. He was named to his first Pro Bowl.
Then came Week 1 a year ago. The Panthers kicked off the season at New Orleans, but Brown would go down with a knee injury and miss the remainder of 2024. He’s now back and playing at a high level, good news for the team and its defensive coordinator.
“It looks about the same. I mean, just, obviously a strong, strong, strong, run defender,” explained Ejiro Evero (via Darin Gantt and Kassidy Hill of Panthers.com), “and that’s three “strongs” if you’re counting. “He’s hard to block, singled up, and he makes a lot of impact plays in the run game. He’s been hitting the quarterback, and so he’s really done a really good job up to this point."
“But like all of us, you know, we know we need to coach better in a lot of instances,” added Evero. “We need to play better individually and collectively in a lot of instances, and so we’re all looking towards improving, and I know he is as well.”
Panthers’ Derrick Brown off to a solid start in 2025
After three weeks, Brown is Pro Football Focus’ No. 7 interior defender. He’s totaled nine tackles, knocked down two passes and a pair of quarterback hits. The Panthers are coming off a 30-0 shutout win over the Atlanta Falcons, the first time since Brown’s rookie season that the team has held an opponent scoreless. Dave Canales's 1-2 team has a chance to even its record this season if it can get a win on Sunday at Foxborough against the Patriots.
There appears to be another word synonymous with the six-year pro that Evero mentioned twice. “Really, since I’ve been here…his leadership ability has just continued to grow and he’s become more vocal. He’s holding his teammates accountable, holding the coaches accountable, so I think Derrick is just at the forefront of everything that we want to accomplish, and he recognizes the things that we’re doing well and the things that we need to improve at.”
