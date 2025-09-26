Tua Tagovailoa misfires responding to criticism from Panthers great Cam Newton
Playing quarterback in the NFL is a hard job - and that's just counting all the stuff that comes with the job before you step into the field and compete at the highest level of a violent sport. Just ask Tua Tagovailoa, who came in without a lot of hype and started out strong, only to fall behind to the point that he's now one of the league's worst starters.
When a quarterback falls off as hard as Tagovailoa does, he's going to become a huge target in the media. That's just what's happening as the Miami Dolphins have started the season 0-3 while Tua has thrown five touchdowns to go with four interceptions.
Now Tagovailoa is trying to fight back at his critics, but he missed the mark when responding to former Carolina Panthers superstar Cam Newton. Here's what he said.
Tua Tagovailoa responds to Cam Newton
As many have pointed out, Newton is no ordinary arm-chair quarterback. He had what was arguably the best season any college QB has ever had, won a league MVP award and carried a team to the Super Bowl. Despite what Ryan Clark says, you don't need to play the game in order to analyze it, but it does give Cam's takes on playing QB extra weight.
Next up for the Dolphins is a home game on Monday Night Football against the equally hopeless New York Jets, then the following week they will be visiting the Panthers.
