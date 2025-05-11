Panthers blockbuster trade proposal adds $15.8 million Jadeveon Clowney replacement
The Carolina Panthers made a lot of additions to their defense this offseason as the team looks to improve on that side of the ball. But Carolina also made a significant subtraction in recent days.
That subtraction was the release of edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney, who is now out after one season with the team. The release leaves the Panthers with 5.5 sacks to replace.
Carolina has added multiple edge rushers to the roster this year, but the team still lacks an established option at the position, which is troublesome for a team trying to make strides on defense.
With that in mind, Last Word on Sports' Anthony Palacios thinks the Panthers could make a play for Cincinnati Bengals superstar edge rusher, Trey Hendrickson.
"However, the Carolina Panthers have done a phenomenal job upgrading their defense after spending back-to-back offseasons building an offense for quarterback Bryce Young," Palacios said. "They’ve decided to release veteran edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney, and it’s hard to imagine they won’t trade for a better option. Despite signing Tershawn Wharton, they need a man on the outside end to complete the package behind him and Derrick Brown. This could be Hendrickson, who has a lot of years ahead of him."
Hendrickson and the Bengals have been trying to get a contract done for quite some time now, but to no avail. Cincinnati opened the door for Hendrickson to be traded after granting him permission to seek one earlier this offseason.
Now, a recent report from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler suggests that Hendrickson could hold out if he doesn't get the deal he wants, which only increases the chances of him being traded.
"There's no update with defensive end Trey Hendrickson's contract situation, which is at a stalemate," Fowler wrote. "My read on the situation is that Hendrickson is convicted enough to stay away from the team, having no interest in playing on his scheduled $16 million salary in 2025. Right now this is a waiting game."
It goes without saying that Carolina should be in on a trade for the four-time Pro Bowler if he's made available. Hendrickson is one of the best edge rushers in the NFL and his 35 sacks are the most in the league since 2023. In 2024, Hendrickson led the league with 17.5 sacks.
Acquiring Hendrickson will take at least a Day 2 pick, and then Carolina would have to turn around and extend him with a new contract that could pay him upwards of $40 million annually, assuming he comes close to Myles Garrett's record-setting contract.
Carolina has its second- and third-round picks in 2026, and a good enough financial situation over the next few years to pay Hendrickson, who is set to make just $15.8 million in 2025.
Hendrickson would be an expensive investment for Carolina, but he would instantly add more credibility to the Panthers' defense and improve their chances of competing in the NFC South.
