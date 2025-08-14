Carolina Panthers assistant's praise for Hunter Renfrow comes out wrong
Historically the Carolina Panthers have carried six wide receivers on their regular season roster. This year there might be a strong case to make an exception to that rule and go with seven. That's because this unit is arguably deeper than it's been at any previous time in franchise history going into the 2025 season.
From top to bottom, right now the depth chart looks something like Adam Thielen, Xavier Legette, Tetairoa McMillan, Jalen Coker, Jimmy Horn Jr., David Moore and Hunter Renfrow, followed by a handful of undrafted free agents and other unproven receivers who are the roster bubble.
Renfrow returned to practice a couple days ago after sitting out for two weeks with a hamstring injury. That did some damage to his chances of making the 53-man roster, but it still seems like a mistake to leave him off.
Everything we have heard from Renfrow's teammates and coaches has been overwhelmingly positive this offseason, even if it doesn't always come out right. Here's what offensive coordinator Brad Idzik said about Renfrow after Tuesday's practice.
Panthers OC on Hunter Renfrow
As the comments are pointing out, NFL wide receivers almost never have five seconds to get open. And if they can't, they have no business playing at this level in the first place.
Idzik may have misspoken, but it doesn't change the fact that Renfrow excels at creating separation despite not having high-end speed for a pro receiver. That's something that's largely been missing from this receiver unit the last few years, Thielen being the lone exception.
Renfrow's experience, soft hands and sharpe route running can all be great assets for Carolina's offense this year - if he's given a chance. If they're not going to carry seven receivers it would be a glaring, inexplicable error to keep Moore over Renfrow.
