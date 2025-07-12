Panthers share another overture to Cam Newton with 'Superman' treatment
In case you haven't heard because you live under a rock on Mars, there's a new Superman movie out, directed by James Gunn and featuring a new leading man of steel. DC's roll-out for the new franchise includes a ton of media hype, and the Carolina Panthers are trying to take advantage and help repair the rift between the organization and its greatest competitor.
Yesterday, the Panthers social team shared a two-minute montage of former league MVP quarterback Cam Newton doing his vintage Superman celebration. Observe.
This is just the latest in a series of small overtures from the social team.
However, all relationships are a two-way street, and the other side of this one isn't having it. Cam Newton remains embittered by the way the organization has treated him since his release - even though he claims he has no specific beef with team owner David Tepper.
Instead, Newton says he's put off by the lack of celebration for his accomplishments around the team facility - specifically, there are exactly zero photos of him around the stadium. Newton admits that he feels hurt by that absence. Clearly, it's going to take more than some nice tweets to repair this relationship.
As for the film, it's not the worst Superman we've ever seen (the forgettable 2006 installment takes that prize by a mile), but one popular reviewer hit the nail on the head by calling this a drastic over-correction to the darkness of the Zack Snyder era films featuring Henry Cavill. Superman's dog is worth the price of admission, but a lot of talent is wasted in all the zaniness, especially that of Rachel Brosnahan and Wendell Pierce. Hopefully the next edition is just a little more grounded.
