Pundit sends stern warning to NFL about the Carolina Panthers

It's been almost eight years since the Carolina Panthers last made the NFL playoffs and suffered a frustrating exit against the New Orleans Saints despite a brilliant performance from Cam Newton.

In football time that may as well have been about a million years ago, and the time in-between has not been kind to this franchise. No other team in the league - with the possible exception of the Jets - has seen more dysfunction and failure over the last decade.

The Panthers may finally have turned a corner, though. While they remain inconsistent from week to week they have proven more than once this season that they're capable of upsetting even the heaviest of heavyweights.

Here's NFL analyst Brett Kollmann warning the rest of the league not to let the Carolina Panthers into the playoffs, where they might be dangerous. (NSFW)

Carolina's defense has radically improved compared to last season, even though they're still struggling to get to the quarterback in a bad way.

Offensively, the Panthers have two shiny new weapons in running back Rico Dowdle and wide receiver Tetairoa Mcmillan, who will both end up eclipsing 1,000 yards.

Starting quarterback Bryce Young remains an enigma - and there's no telling what he's capable of from one game to the next. We have seen him torch two of the best defensive teams in the league and we've also seen him totally bomb against the worst competition the NFL has to offer.

If the Panthers can get some momentum going over these final four games (beating the Buccaneers twice would certainly get the job done) they may just be the kind of team nobody wants to face.

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -

Where Carolina Panthers rank in NFL according to their PFF grades

Analyst labels Bryce Young the NFL’s most unpredictable quarterback

GM Dan Morgan’s success at one spot key to Panthers’ turnaround