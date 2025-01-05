Carolina Panthers projected to sign Dallas Cowboys QB to boost spot below Bryce Young
When the Carolina Panthers hosted the Dallas Cowboys they were supposed to win. For the first time all season Carolina was actually favored by the oddsmakers, but they quickly reverted to bad patterns and wound up getting whooped, 30-14.
A lot goes into any one win or loss in a game this complex, and that matchup was no exception. Among the bigger factors were Bryce Young regressing and posting a four-turnover turd of a game. On the other side, Dallas got a surprisingly strong performance from their backup quarterback, Cooper Rush. He dropped 214 yards and a season-high three touchdown passes on the Panthers, including a very-impressive dart into the end zone on the run.
While Rush is still a distant second behind Dak Prescott on the Cowboys depth chart at quarterback, that wasn't the only time this year that he's proven surprisingly tough. For the season Rush is at 1,844 passing yards, 12 touchdowns, five interceptions, a passer rating of 83.5 and a 40.5 QBR.
Rush isn't going to make the Pro Bowl anytime soon with those numbers, but for any backup quarterback that's more than solid production. Looking ahead, Rush is about to become a free agent in March, and he might price himself out of the Dallas backfield by signing with another team. On that note, at least one analyst belives he'll wind up joining the Panthers.
In his recent quarterback movement column at CBS Sports, Cody Benjamin predicted that Rush would sign with Carolina to become Bryce Young's backup.
Consider us fans of the idea. Andy Dalton had his moments this season and last, but he's far past his prime in Cincinnati and it behooves the Panthers to try to find a younger backup with a higher ceiling. While he's not exactly a spring chicken, Rush is six years younger than Dalton and clearly can produce more on his good days. That's reason enough to at least explore a signing when the market opens.
Then again, head coach Dave Canales does seem pretty attached to Dalton, so it should come as no surprise if the Panthers re-sign him for another year instead.
