Panthers should pounce on any remote chance to trade for Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons
While it's only a video game, the latest Madden ratings for the Carolina Panthers do underscore one important fact about their roster. Star defensive tackle Derrick Brown came in with a 95 overall rating, by far the highest on the team. The next-highest rated Panthers are cornerback Jaycee Horn and right tackle Taylor Moton, who both came in at 86 overall.
The lesson is that even though the roster is much improved from last year this team is still lacking in blue-chip pieces - Derrick Brown being the only elite performer to be found. The Panthers are more than one piece away from contending, but adding an A-list talent like Micah Parsons would certainly bring them a lot closer.
Good news: after months of tension with Dallas Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones, Parsons has officially requested a trade.
Micah Parsons requests trade from Cowboys
To be sure, the Cowboys are pretty unlikely to actually trade Parsons to another team, and the early reporting does suggest that they have no plans to do so.
However, it is still pretty early in this process and we can't definitively rule out the chance that Parsons could get dealt at some point between now and the trade deadline, which is slated for November 5 this year.
Trading for Parsons will require both a ton of draft capital and a massive new contract, but nevertheless the Panthers front office has to at least call the Cowboys and have a conversation.
That phone call might be a very short one, but if the Panthers are ever going to climb out of this seven-year hole that they've dug for themselves they'll need to make at least one or two aggressive moves like dealing for Parsons to punch through in the NFC South.
For the unfamiliar, Parsons is easily the second-best pass rusher in the league behind Myles Garrett. Last season's numbers tell the story. In just 13 games, Parsons posted 12 sacks, 23 quarterback hits, 12 tackles for a loss and two forced fumbles, bringing his career total to nine.
Parsons also earned high grades all around from Pro Football Focus, landing at 90.0 overall, which was good enough to rank sixth out of 211 qualifying edge rushers in the league last season.
Again, it will cost a lot for the Panthers (or any team) to acquire Parsons, but if your front office isn't intensely interested in adding a player like this then they have no business competing in the NFL in the first place.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers insider claims ‘you can’t take your eyes off’ Tetairoa McMillan
Analyst points to critical weakness Bryce Young has to address in 2025
How much cap space do the Panthers have going into the preseason?
Cam Newton slander continues with wild substance-over-style take