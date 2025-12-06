Panthers GM Dan Morgan is excellent with one surprising position

The Carolina Panthers named former linebacker Dan Morgan their full-time GM ahead of the 2024 season to try to turn things around. Just a season-and-a-half later, he appears to have done that.

He drafted really well in 2025, and he's snagged some really good UDFAs. He's also made some solid trades and signed some crucial free agents, like Tre'von Moehrig and Rico Dowdle.

But his bread and butter has been one important offensive position that has very little to do with his experience playing linebacker. He's been outstanding with wide receivers.

Dan Morgan's WR prowess driving Panthers' turnaround

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Dan Morgan, a longtime NFL linebacker, is pretty exceptional with wide receivers. In his two seasons, he's developed quite the reputation.

Look simply at the additions. Tetairoa McMillan was not viewed as a consensus top-10 prospect, and he wasn't viewed as the biggest need for the Panthers.

But through 13 weeks, he's the Rookie of the Year, and he looks like a future All-Pro wide receiver. He's transformed the passing offense.

Xavier Legette has been very hot and cold (mostly cold), but the talent is sometimes there. And he's arguably only worse than Ladd McConkey among WRs who went after him, and there's still time.

Signing undrafted free agent Jalen Coker, the previous game's hero, in 2024 was huge. He's not just a good UDFA, he's a good wide receiver period. That is perhaps Morgan's best move.

The departures are great, too. He got a fourth-round pick for Jonathan Mingo, who has five catches total since the trade.

Aug 16, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (81) celebrates after he catches a pass for a first down against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

He did trade Donte Jackson for Diontae Johnson (Jackson was not very good and was a pending FA anyway) and had to pull the plug there, but he managed to get a fifth-round pick for him, and Johnson's been on three teams since.

He also managed to get what amounts to a fourth-round pick for Adam Thielen, who caught eight passes all year and was just waived. He fleeced all three teams in those situations, grabbing value where there was little to be had.

Combine all that, and it's easy to see why the Panthers are trending in the right direction. Finding talent is key, but so is getting value without talent, and Morgan's somehow done that with the wide receiver spot.

