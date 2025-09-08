Carolina Panthers' defense has apparently made zero progress from a season ago
There were the free-agent additions of safety Tre’von Moehrig, defensive tackles Tershawn Wharton and Bobby Brown III, linebacker Christian Rozeboom, and edge rusher Patrick Jones II. There were the selections of pass-rushers Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen, safety Lathan Ransom, and defensive tackle Cam Jackson in April's draft.
General manager Dan Morgan added a lot of pieces this offseason to the league’s worst defense. On Sunday afternoon at Jacksonville, Dave Canales’s club gave up 378 total yards on 63 plays in a humbling 26-10 setback.
“Just a bad day,” said 2024 Pro Bowl cornerback Jaycee Horn after the 16-point setback (via Kassidy Hill of Panthers.com). “I feel like, as a defense, we started slow…Just starting faster, I feel like as a defense we would have been good if we did that.”
It started bad and ended bad for the Panthers’ defense
Ejiro Evero’s defense gave up 91 yards on 13 plays (7.0 average) in the first quarter. By intermission, the Panthers trailed 20-3 and had allowed 262 total yards on 32 plays—including 134 yards rushing. By game’s end, the team that had allowed the most rushing yards in the league in 2024 were blasted for 200 yards on the ground. It marked the seventh consecutive game dating back to last season that Carolina allowed at least 200 yards rushing.
The club that finished with only 32 sacks this past season didn’t drop Jaguars’ quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
It was a very disappointing showing for a unit that had added so many new pieces. Of course, one of those was Wharton. He only logged 20 defensive snaps and eventually left the game with a hamstring issue. Still, Horn put things into perspective.
“That's the message I was echoing on the sideline like it's week one, man,” reiterated the five-year pro. “I know it feel like, ‘Oh, it's just the same Panthers again, came out here and let everybody down,’ but we just got to worry about us, stay together as a team because we go out there and win next week, they will be saying something different, so we just got to get back next week, work even harder, because this is the worst we're going to be.”
