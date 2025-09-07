Takeaways from ugly Carolina Panthers loss in Jacksonville
Another year, another loss to open the season for the Carolina Panthers. In pretty much every facet of the game and from coaching down to players, the team was outclassed by the Jacksonville Jaguars. It was a thoroughly disappointing day after an offseason of some hype, but we did learn some things.
The defense remains abysmal
Maybe it's because of Turk Wharton's exit with a hamstring injury, but the run defense remains atrocious. One play after he left the game, the Jags ripped off a 71-yard run and eventually ran it in. For moments, the run defense looked better, so perhaps this is mostly about the value of Wharton. Still, it's not ideal to be one person away from looking like the 2024 Panthers in that area.
Bryce Young was very rusty
It sure looks like four series in the preseason was not enough for Bryce Young and the offense. Dave Canales inexplicably refuses to let them play, and it backfired last year and this year. The entire offense was out of synch, and Young made a few mistakes that harkened back to his pre-benching days. But he also didn't get any help from non-Tetairoa McMillan pass-catchers.
Tetairoa McMillan is good
The pass rush was mediocre again, so maybe it doesn't matter, but picking Tetairoa McMillan appears to be the best decision the Panthers made this offseason. He was one of the few standouts on offense, consistently looking good and having good chemistry with Young. He fixed the few issues he had in the preseason with drops and timing, and he looks like a stud.
Austin Corbett might lose his job
Austin Corbett had a bad Sunday. He committed a penalty that took away a huge play, and he had numerous bad snaps, two of which happened prematurely on key drive-defining plays. Since he was in such a key battle throughout the preseason, it would not be surprising if Cade Mays got some run if Corbett doesn't turn things around.
The pass rush is still nonexistent
The Panthers got home on Trevor Lawrence once, and it was a coverage sack/bad decision to hold onto the ball by Lawrence. Otherwise, he had virtually all day to pick apart the defense. If not for some misses, this could've been even uglier.
