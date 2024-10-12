What Panthers wide receiver Diontae Johnson said about his next NFL contract
The Carolina Panthers are approaching a fork in the road that is the 2024 NFL trade deadline. Assuming they continue to lose, one can make a case that the Panthers should go into seller's mode at the deadline, if not necessarily full fire-sale mode. Miles Sanders and Adam Thielen both look pretty tradeable on paper, but the best card they have to play is wide receiver Diontae Johnson, who's enjoying a strong year his first season with Carolina.
Johnson is also playing out the final year of his current contract, which makes him an even-more alluring trade target, especially for thoe teams who swing and miss on Davante Adams. Johnson has also been quite productive in 2024 considering the limits of the offense he's playing in.
Through five games Johnson has posted 23 catches, 262 yards and two touchdowns. His catch-rate is a career low 51.1% but that has far more to do with Bryce Young and Andy Dalton's accuracy than Johnson's hands. NFL teams and ball-knowers will see Johnson is superb at separation and even without a quality QB (he didn't have one in Pittsburgh either) he can put up All-Star numbers.
For an encore, he's also saying all the right things. Here's Diontae on the subject of his next contract, whether it's with the Panthers or another team.
Diontae Johnson on next contract
A mature answer from a pro's pro. We'll keep saying it until they either deal him or the trade deadline passes: we'd much rather see Johnson get an extension from Carolina rather than getting traded.
Even if they lose every game between here and Week 9, the Panthers' wide receiver corps will not be made better by sending away their best option.
Johnson should be either the team's WR1 of the future, or a high-end WR2 behind someone like Travis Hunter. With first-rounder Xavier Legette third on the depth chart that would make for a pretty mean and quite young top-three receiver group. Add that dynamic to a great offensive line, a strong backfield and a gifted playcaller and you've got every piece for an elite offense except the one that matters most.
Whether it's Bryce Young or somebody else as QB1, the team's starter in 2025 could step into a great situation - but only if the Panthers don't screw up the few good things they have going for them between now and next year.
