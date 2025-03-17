NFL analyst names Panthers' biggest need after first wave of free agency
It didn't take long for the Carolina Panthers to hit all three levels of their defense in free agency. On the back end they signed Tre'Von Moehrig to a big new deal and retained both Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson. In the middle they added Christian Rozeboom to their linebacker room and they added three new pieces to their defensive front with Tershawn Wharton, Bobby Brown and Patrick Jones II.
After that flurry of moves was overwith we re-ranked the team's greatest roster needs, beginning with wide receiver, then another safety, then a tight end upgrade, followed by another edge rusher. Not everyone agrees with that order, apparently. A new analysis from CBS Sports naming the biggest need for every team right now has edge on top for the Panthers.
"Patrick Jones II and DJ Wonnum have been fine depth additions over the past two offseasons, but hoping Jadeveon Clowney can be the focal point of the team's pass rush in the short and long term is not a plan grounded by reason. It would benefit them to add a difference-maker to speed up the opposing quarterback's processing. There are multiple options for them with the No. 8 overall selection."
Jones, Wonnum and Clowney make for a pretty decent top three for an edge rotation, but ideally you want at least four passable edge rushers, which should still make this a priority - if not neccesarily their number one overall need.
As far as free agency options go, Joey Bosa is off the board but there are still some quality names, including Matt Judon, Za'Darius Smith, Charles Omenihu and Emmanuel Ogbah.
This spot may be better left addressed to the 2025 NFL draft, though. Carolina will be out of range to land number one edge prospect Abdul Carter from Penn State, but the Panthers should have their pick of the rest of them. Jalon Walker and Mykell Williams from Georgia are popular mock draft picks for the first round, as is Tennessee's James Pearce Jr.. Day 2 should still have plenty of good edge prospects on the board, though.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Carolina Panthers go bold with top-10 pick in 7-round mock draft
NFL power rankings: Carolina Panthers move in wrong direction
ESPN makes the case for Panthers to draft top 2025 WR prospect
Jaycee Horn shrugs off awkward question about his new contract