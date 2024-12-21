Panthers projected to pick 'elite receiving threat' at tight end in 2025 NFL draft
Heading into the offseason, the Carolina Panthers know that they need to uprade their defense at all three levels and get Bryce Young some better pass-catching weapons. Most of the work on that latter point will involve improving a wide receiver corps that's currently grading out as the worst in the league by Pro Football Focus. However, the Panthers could also use another receiving threat at tight end, where at the moment rookie Ja'Tavion Sanders is the only real option.
With that in mind, a new three-round 2025 NFL mock draft from Steve Bradshaw at TWSN has Carolina using its third-round pick (No. 69 overall) on Bowling Green tight end prospect Harold Fannin Jr. - here's what they shared about Fannin's game.
TWSN on Panthers-Fannin pick
"Fannin is one of the most underrated prospects in this draft and would provide an immediate boost to the Panthers offense. Sanders has been fine, but only 302 yards is nothing special. Fannin, on the other hand, is an elite receiving threat who moves like a wide receiver at 6’4” 230 lbs. Even though Fannin played in the MAC, he put up a ridiculous 100-1,342-9 stat line... Due to his elite burst, hands and route running, Fannin has the ability to be one a superstar at the tight end position."
On tape Fannin has soft hands and is a big YAC threat thanks to his size and athleticism. Here's an eight-minute highlight reel of his best work in college.
Harold Fannin Jr. highlights
