Carolina Panthers have righted the ship after miserable start in 2025
By all indications, the final statistics for Sunday’s NFC South clash between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium didn’t add up to a one-sided 30-0 affair, especially in favor of Dave Canales’s team. Carolina was outgained in total yards, 332-224, failed to sack Falcons’ quarterback Michael Penix Jr., and were a mere 3-of-11 on third down (27.3 percent).
Of course, there are other numbers, such as winning the takeaway battle, 3-1. Ejiro Evero’s defense picked off Penix twice in the third quarter, the first returned 11 yards for a score by Carolina’s Chau Wade-Smith. There’s also Falcons’ kicker Parker Romo, who missed a pair of first-quarter field goals. The bottom line was the Panthers’ first shutout since knocking off the Detroit Lions, 20-0, in Week 11 of 2020.
Rejuvenated Carolina Panthers have run a reverse
Carolina’s first victory of 2025 was not only resounding but part of an intriguing turnaround in just three games. Back in Week 1 at Jacksonville, the Panthers were humbled, 26-10, giving up 200 yards rushing while quarterback Bryce Young served up two interceptions and lost a fumble. The following Sunday at Arizona, Young gave up the ball twice in the first quarter, which included a fumble returned for a touchdown. Canales’ team trailed 27-3 with 9:23 left in the third quarter before staging a late rally that fell short via a 27-22 loss.
The Panthers scored the final 19 points of the game in that five-point loss. If you combine that with Sunday’s lopsided win and Canales’s club has gone from being outscored 53-13 in their first six-plus quarters of play this to putting up 49 unanswered points on the board. Young has now played turnover-free football in seven straight quarters after giving up the football five times in five quarters.
Next up are the New England Patriots in Foxborough. Will the Panthers build on this sudden momentum, or was this just one of those days for the rival Falcons? Regardless, it’s a somewhat impressive spurt by a team that looked a little loss on opening weekend.
