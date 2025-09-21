Dave Canales has run out of reasons to not play Panthers rookie Jimmy Horn Jr.
Today, Xavier Legette is inactive for the Carolina Panthers. His hamstring injury forced him to sit. The silver lining was that the Panthers have an exciting rookie who's been a healthy scratch this year. Unfortunately, he's still a scratch even with the team down a wide receiver.
The other thing Jimmy Horn Jr. can bring to the table is returning. Right now, Trevor Etienne is handling those duties, but he's been nothing special. On Sunday, he nearly cost the Panthers with a muffed punt.
After another defensive stop, Etienne gave them the ball right back. Fortunately, a second field goal miss prevented the fumble from really mattering, but it's still an ugly mistake. One that should tell Dave Canales that he should've played Horn.
It's been rather peculiar that Horn hasn't played whatsoever. The Panthers traded Adam Thielen and lost Jalen Coker to IR. Now, with Legette out, three WRs are out, but he still can't get on the field? It's been one of the coach's most puzzling decisions.
However, based on what we've seen today, it's clear that Horn needs to be on the field. For one thing, the Panthers aren't good enough to sit a player who's a little raw. He needs reps, and since the Panthers are bad, they can afford it.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Dave Canales is spot-on in his assessment of Panthers QB Bryce Young
Panthers legend Steve Smith walks back ‘weak-ass’ comments on fans
Falcons assistant’s take on Panthers’ offense unintentionally devastating
Cam Newton comments on Xavier Legette’s ‘development disaster’