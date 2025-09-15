NFL.com: Carolina Panthers 'not talented enough' to overcome early errors
It was too little, too late for Dave Canales’s club on Sunday in the desert. Down 24 points in the third quarter, the Carolina Panthers put together a strong second-half rally that came up a little short. NFL.com’s Kevin Patra had this takeaway when it came to the Panthers’ side of their 27-22 loss at Arizona.
“Much like last week, Bryce Young's turnovers were the story of the game. The Panthers’ QB spotted the Cards a double-digit lead in the first quarter with two avoidable turnovers. Under pressure, Young missed passes early and was rarely in rhythm in the first two quarters. Whether it was simply settling into the contest or a result of the Cards’ more vanilla defense, Young bounced back. He looked sharp, made heady throws, moved well in the pocket and was the force behind 19 straight points.”
“His best play,” explained Patra, “might have been a fourth-and-16 dart after stepping through the mess of a pocket to keep a touchdown drive alive. Young completed 35 of a whopping 55 attempts for 328 yards (the second 300-plus yarder of his career) with three TDs.
First-half issues proved costly in the Panthers’ loss to the Cardinals
“Obviously,” added Patra, “if it weren’t for the early mishaps, the Panthers wouldn’t have been in desperation mode for the entirety of the second half. The turnovers are something Young must erase from his game. This Panthers squad isn’t talented enough to overcome such errors.”
It’s hard to argue that point. It’s worth noting that Carolina’s much-maligned defense gave up less than 100 yards rushing (82) for just the second time in 19 games dating back to the start of 2024. Ejiro Evero’s unit limited Arizona to 293 total yards—145 in the first half and 148 after intermission. Canales’s club ran 77 offensive plays to the Cardinals’ 48. However, the bottom line is that for the fourth straight year, the Panthers have dug themselves a 0-2 hole and have no one to blame but themselves.
