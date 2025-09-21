Derrick Brown reacts to massive Panthers win: 'This is what we've been waiting for'
The Carolina Panthers exit Week 3 on a high they've not experienced in several seasons thanks to a 30-0 shutout victory over the Atlanta Falcons. Despite entering the game as 0-2 underdogs, the Panthers came out firing, and according to defensive end Derrick Brown, once the offense helped them pull away, there was no chance the defense was going to give it up.
"It was definitely different (having a lead), I mean you want to be up the whole time, that's not always the case," Brown said. "For us, it was finished. Once we got a chance to be up, it was finished. Once it's 7-0, 10-0, they can't beat us if we don't let them score."
The defense recorded the team's first shutout since the 2020 season. Not only that, but the 30-point margin was Carolina's largest margin of victory since another win over the Falcons in 2015. The Panthers won 38-0 against Atlanta in that season when they reached the Super Bowl.
Brown had two tackles on Sunday, bringing his three-game total up to seven with one tackle for loss. The former first rounder and the defense kept pressure on Falcons QB Michael Penix and came up with two interceptions and one fumble recovery.
Atlanta was just 5-for-13 on third down and 0-3 on fourth down converstions. Meanwhile, Penix ended the game 18-for-26 passing.
It may have come as a surprise to some, but the 30-0 win, as well as how it happened, didn't stun Brown. He told reporters the team knew they could execute like they did because it was how they looked in training camp.
"Obviously, we're grateful for the shutout, proud of the shutout, but for us it was just the next game," Brown said. "I think this is what we've been waiting for coming out of training camp, I feel like this is how we executed in camp, and the physicality we had in camp. To be able to come out here and put it on display with the result we got today, we're happy about it."
"This is what we've been expecting to happen," Brown reiterated. "It's not just about the shutout, it's about coming out here and executing."
The Panthers will look to keep it up in Week 4 with a road game against the New England Patriots. They'll take their first win into Foxborough with the Patriots coming off of a loss against the Steelers, 21-14.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Studs and duds from Panthers’ dominant win over the Falcons
Takeaways from Carolina’s crushing 30-0 victory over Atlanta
Dave Canales has run out of reasons to not play Jimmy Horn Jr.
Tetairoa McMillan quickly becoming a star receiver for Panthers