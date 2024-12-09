Somebody drew a doodle on Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales' call-sheet
One of the more underrated performances of Sunday's almost-upset for the Carolina Panthers was the fine work that head coach Dave Canales did. Facing one of the toughest defensive units in the NFL, Canales put on a clinic of how to shrink a game against a superior opponent. If not for a face-palming drop by Xavier Legette he might have even pulled off a win over the Philadelphia Eagles, who were favored by 13.5 points coming in.
At one point during the game Fox's cameras focused in on Canales on the sidelines. They got a good shot of his call-sheet, where one observer noticed something extra. At the top right of Canales' game-plan somebody had drawn a doodle of what appears to be a mountain range.
We have many questions.
Not wanting to assume anything, we can't just come out and say that it was Canales drew this particular mountain-scape. Then again it's hard to imagine why anyone else would be the doodler.
Is the mountain supposed to represent something? Perhaps the portion of the call-sheet below the mountain is the most-ambitious play-calls in Canales' book? Or is it supposed to be some kind of metaphor for where the Panthers are and where they would like to be? Or, is it just a doodle?
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Jalen Coker deserves a much bigger role when he returns to lineup
Panthers get worst possible news on rookie RB Jonathon Brooks
Xavier Legette gets called out by Panthers coach Dave Canales
NFL power rankings: Panthers keep climbing despite another loss