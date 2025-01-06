Carolina Panthers have at least one obvious breakout candidate for 2025
The Carolina Panthers just completed yet another ugly season, finishing 5-12 and missing the playoffs for the seventh year in a row. However, there are absolutely reasons for optimism in spite of the Panthers' miserable run that has lasted nearly a decade.
Carolina managed to win two of its last three games to finish 2024 in somewhat respectable fashion, and that was thanks much in part to improved play from quarterback Bryce Young, who many had left for dead earlier in the season. But there is another young player on the Panthers' roster who should absolutely be viewed as a breakout candidate in 2025.
Tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders.
Carolina selected Sanders in the fourth round of the NFL draft last spring, and immediately, plenty of hype ensued due to the youngster's incredible athleticism.
Sanders' talent was on display during the first half of the season, as he put together a few impressive performances in mid-October and early November in spite of a rather rough quarterback situation (remember: Andy Dalton was under center for part of that run).
Unfortunately, a rather scary neck injury during a Nov. 24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs threw a massive wrench into his ascent, and from that point moving forward, Sanders managed just four catches on eight targets (three of those grabs came in the season finale against the Atlanta Falcons).
But heading into next season, Sanders should be on everyone's radar.
Young is in need of some more weapons, and it's entirely possible that one of his biggest answers may already be on the roster in Sanders.
The University of Texas product posted very impressive numbers in college, hauling in 99 receptions for 1,295 yards and seven touchdowns over a two-year span between 2022 and 2023.
At 6-foot-4, 252 pounds, Sanders has good size, and combined with his physical tools and terrific ball skills, there is no reason why he can't emerge as one of the NFL's best tight ends in short order.
Of course, much of Sanders' production will depend on the progression of Young, but assuming Young continues on his sudden upward trajectory, Sanders—who is just 21 years old—should comprise a fantastic partner for the signal-caller moving forward.
