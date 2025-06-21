Carolina Panthers greats well-represented on ESPN All-Quarter Century NFL team
The Carolina Panthers have not been around all that long compared to the rest of the league but they have still managed to make their mark. The ultimate prize - a Super Bowl ring - has eluded them so far. However, everything else meaningful that an NFL team can achieve they have achieved. The list includes two NFC championship banners, one league MVP, a multiple Coach of the Year award-winner and a Pro Football Hall of Famer, with more to come.
If that sounds like buttering up a team that's been as bad as any in their conference over the last decade, just listen to ESPN. They have assembled an All-Quarter Century team, and two Panthers legends made the cut. That includes Julius Peppers, who made the team at defensive end along with Myles Garrett, Jared Allen and Demarcus Ware.
"No player recorded more sacks this quarter century than Peppers. There's a fair critique that his numbers are a product of longevity, but he also had almost 20 more sacks than anyone in this span and a higher plus-EPA than any other player since 2001, period. One reason he led that latter category over star linebackers -- who are favored in the stat -- is because Peppers' 51 forced fumbles were the most since 2000."
Former Panthers superstar Luke Kuechly also earned a spot at linebacker along with Ray Lewis, Bobby Wagner, Brian Urlacher and Lavonte David.
"Kuechly's career burned so hot over its short eight-year span. The only one of those seasons in which he did not reach the Pro Bowl and earn first- or second-team All-Pro honors was 2012 ... when he won Defensive Rookie of the Year. Kuechly's 9.2 tackles per game and 0.15 interceptions per game are the second- and third-most of any linebacker in this century, respectively."
Now with the San Francisco 49ers, ex-Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey also made the team along with Priest Holmes and Derrick Henry.
"As the best receiving back of the past 25 years, McCaffrey needs to be included on this roster. He averages 47 receiving yards per game, which is more than anyone else with at least 500 carries during that span..."
One Carolina legend whose name you won't find on ESPN's team is wide receiver Steve Smith. To be fair, he had some very serious competition. Randy Moss, Calvin Johnson, Julio Jones, Terrell Owens, Marvin Harrison and Justin Jefferson were named to the team. The only questionable choice here is Jefferson based on sample size, but if Antonio Brown and Andre Johnson can't crack that rotation then Smith isn't going to, either - and it's no knock on what he accomplished.
