Carolina Panthers connected to 6-time Pro Bowler to upgrade WR corps
The Carolina Panthers have some pretty obvious roster needs heading into the offseason. Defensively they need help everywhere, but defensive tackle and safety should probably be at the top of the list. On offense they have a strong backfield and a good offensive line - all they need now is to upgrade the pass-catching weapons around Bryce Young to help him grow.
The good news is that the 2025 free agent class is stacked at the wide receiver position, and the Panthers should be able to land a real difference-maker without totally trashing their salary cap situation. If they want to target another veteran, one name that makes sense is Keenan Allen. Last Word on Sports believes the Panthers could make a play for the six-time Pro Bowler.
"For the Panthers, it’s hard to see Allen join them considering the landscape of Carolina still rebuilding their offense for quarterback Bryce Young. Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker are two fine and reliable starters but what they need is a veteran presence... they should attempt to sign Allen on a lucrative deal if the Panthers build a promising roster to intrigue the veteran to sign with them."
Allen's resume' speaks for itself. Since he was drafted by the Chargers back in 2013 he's appeared in 154 career games, racking up nearly 1,000 catches, 11,274 receiving yards and 66 touchdowns.
Even though he's past his prime at 32 years old Allen was productive this past season for a highly-dysfunctional Chicago Bears offense. He still managed to post 70 catches, 744 yards and six touchdowns.
Like Adam Thielen, Allen won't be around forever at this point in his NFL career, but if he can be sold on a big jump in 2025 the Panthers would be going from one of the league's worst wide receiver rooms to one of the best, provided Xavier Legette takes a big step forward and they can land another difference-maker in the draft.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Carolina Panthers legend predicted to take college head coach job
Panthers could pursue star defender after his stunning release
Panthers named among best draft fits for 20-touchdown running back
NFL insider shares scoop on Panthers’ plans with their kicker