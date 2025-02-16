Panthers could pursue star defender after stunning release
The Carolina Panthers are in dire need of help in their secondary, and a very easy solution may have just surfaced for the club: cornerback Kendall Fuller.
Fuller was shockingly released by the Miami Dolphins after signing a two-year deal with the team last March, providing a big opportunity for the Panthers to land him on the cheap.
The Dolphins saved some money by cutting Fuller, but it's not like he was unproductive in 2024. In 11 games, he registered 50 tackles and seven passes defended and also posted a decent 66.2 overall grade at Pro Football Focus, so he has something left in the tank.
Dean Jones of Cat Crave absolutely feels that Carolina should jump at the chance to add Fuller and notes that he can help the Panthers significantly in their run defense.
"Fuller is a Super Bowl winner who has been an underrated contributor during his time in the league," Jones wrote. "He's an experienced presence who contributes well in all phases. This bears more significance against the run, where the former Virginia Tech standout excels."
Fuller is also more than capable in coverage and would comprise a very impressive duo with Jaycee Horn, who made the Pro Bowl this past season.
Fuller is 30 years old, so an argument can be made that he doesn't really fit Carolina's timeline, but the Panthers actually do have a chance to make a push in the NFC South next season. Plus, Fuller is clearly still a solid player.
It would not be surprising if Carolina looks to sign Fuller, although it stands to reason that he may prefer to join a more ready contender.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers linked to baffling trade for former first-round quarterback
NFL analyst projects big boost for Bryce Young’s numbers in 2025
Carolina Panthers inexplicably linked to best guard in free agency
Panthers great Steve Smith grades Xavier Legette’s rookie season