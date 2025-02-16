Carolina Panthers named among best NFL draft fits for 20-TD running back
In case you slept through the entire season, running backs are back in fashion in the NFL - and the Philadelphia Eagles just proved that you can win a Super Bowl with one leading your offensive attack. The Carolina Panthers are mostly ahead of the curve in this trend, as they paid starter Chuba Hubbard in the middle of his breakout year and spent some serious draft capital to bring in Jonathon Brooks from Texas.
However, the Panthers won't get to see what Brooks can do until 2026, as he suffered another ACL tear just as he was getting started in his rookie year. Carolina will also likely be without veteran Miles Sanders, who is a slam dunk to become a salary cap casualty.
That means running back should be on the menu in the 2025 NFL draft, and the Panthers just got linked with one of the better prospects in this class. Matthew Brown at Last Word on Sports thinks they're a great fit for LeQuint Allen from Syracuse.
LWOS on Panthers - LeQuint Allen
"Chuba Hubbard had a breakout season for the Panthers on the ground last season. He posted 1,000 rushing yards for the first time in his NFL career to go along with 10 touchdowns.The selection of Jonathon Brooks in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft did not pan out the way Carolina had hoped. He tore his ACL for the second time in his football career and is an uncertainty headed into the 2025 season. Allen is an exceptional pass protector and would give the Panthers offense additional protection in the backfield."
Allen (6-foot-0, 201 pounds) did a lot more than just serve as an extra bodyguard in the backfield, though. He put up some very impressive numbers over the last two seasons since becoming a starter. Last year Allen burst through with over 1,500 yards from scrimmage and 20 touchdowns.
LeQuint Allen highlights
For now Allen is projected to come off the board in the sixth round of the draft. If the Panthers wind up signing a veteran like Raheem Mostert, then Allen would project as the RB3 on the depth chart. If not, he might sneak up to secure the primary backup spot behind Hubbard.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers linked to baffling trade for former first-round quarterback
NFL analyst projects big boost for Bryce Young’s numbers in 2025
Carolina Panthers inexplicably linked to best guard in free agency
Panthers great Steve Smith grades Xavier Legette’s rookie season